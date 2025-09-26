Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation plans suburban rail tunnels to decongest city, free up prime land One of the major links likely to be transformed into an underground facility is the Churchgate–Mumbai Central section, a 5 km corridor.

Mumbai:

The problem of traffic congestion is synonymous with metro cities in India, and Mumbai is no exception. To tackle the issue of traffic congestion in India’s financial capital, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. (MRVC) has commissioned a feasibility study aimed at examining the possibility of transforming some portion of South Mumbai’s busiest suburban rail stretches into underground alignments.

According to a Free Press Journal report, the study to be undertaken in collaboration with Central and Western Railways will delve deep into the possibility of easing congestion as well as effectively unlocking prime railway land for better use.

Churchgate–Mumbai Central Section

One of the major links likely to be transformed into an underground facility is the Churchgate–Mumbai Central section, a 5 km corridor. It can be turned into an underground facility before reconnecting at Mumbai Central.

Along with this, a separate study will also assess the construction of two more suburban lines, running between CSMT and Parel. It’ll be a stretch of around 8 km.

Interchange Hub At Byculla

An interchange hub at Byculla is also being planned. The need for private land acquisition is likely to be eliminated since the proposed alignment is expected to be developed entirely on railway-owned land. The study’s focus will involve critical issues, including freeing up valuable land parcels in South Mumbai and decongesting the city’s suburban network, as well as ensuring better integration with other modes of transport.

The study will also refer to international best practices from top destinations like New York, London, and Tokyo. These destinations are known for combining underground and surface corridors with ease.

It will also focus on undertaking a comparative analysis of tunnel systems, which includes assessing the efficiency of twin-bore versus multiple single-bore designs.

The study will also evaluate construction methods, determining the safest and most practical path forward.

A detailed cost–benefit and financial feasibility assessment will evaluate the project’s expenses in relation to its potential long-term economic benefits.