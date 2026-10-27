Mumbai-Pune Expressway: New missing link traffic rules to take effect from November 1, check details

There's a major update for travelers traveling between Mumbai and Pune. New, stricter traffic rules will take effect on the missing link of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on November 1, 2026. For passenger safety, authorities have imposed a permanent ban on certain vehicles on this route. Authorities have also set speed limits for light vehicles and buses.

According to a notification issued by Maharashtra State Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Ravindra Salunkhe, this decision was taken in view of the design and technical features of the tunnels and to ensure the safety of commuters, according to a notification issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Praveen Salunkhe.

Under the new guidelines, heavy trucks, pickup vans, and even light cargo vehicles like Tata Ace have been permanently banned from using this route from November 1. At the same time, tankers and vehicles carrying inflammable, explosive, or other dangerous substances are strictly prohibited. All banned vehicles must use the old (original) Mumbai-Pune Expressway route only.

Only these vehicles will be allowed

Only select categories of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the missing link. These include private cars, jeeps, and other non-commercial light motor vehicles (LMVs). Regular passenger buses and other passenger vehicles can also use this new route.

Strict speed limit rules

To prevent accidents and maintain smooth traffic flow inside the tunnels, authorities have set speed limits. Light vehicles, such as cars and jeeps, can travel at a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour. Passenger buses, meanwhile, are limited to 80 kilometres per hour. Drivers must adhere to these rules for a safe journey.

Important advice for drivers

The Maharashtra Highway Police has appealed to all drivers to ensure their vehicle is permitted to use the missing link before starting their journey. Drivers of cargo and dangerous goods vehicles should avoid attempting to use this link and strictly adhere to the posted speed limits. Violators will face strict legal action.

Meanwhile, a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday approved 22 proposals, including developing four link expressways. These include the Farrukhabad Link Expressway, which connects the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway, the Jhansi Link Expressway, and the Jewar Link Expressway. The expressway projects aim to strengthen road connectivity across the state.

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