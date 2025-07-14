Mumbai–Pune Expressway Bypass: 13 km road nears completion, set to open this year - Details Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the under-construction “missing link” project of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway a modern engineering marvel

Mumbai:

In some good news for commuters travelling between Mumbai and Pune, the administration is likely to open the Pune-Mumbai Expressway connector for the common public by the end of this year. One open, this will help commuters avoid the heavily congested Lonavala-Khandala ghat section. According to a report by News18, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is executing the project, has confirmed that construction is in its final stages. It is expected to be ready by November or December this year.

One Of India's Busiest Highways

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is one of India's busiest highways. According to reports, 75,000 vehicles pass through it daily, with weekend traffic swelling to 1.2 lakh vehicles. This expressway is also prone to accidents. One hundred ninety-one accidents were recorded on this expressway in 2024. This was one of the key reasons why the expressway needed to be decongested. Moreover, the traffic is expected to swell further once the Navi Mumbai International Airport opens.

13-Kilometre Connector

To cover the 19-kilometre stretch between Khopoli and the Sinhgad Institute, commuters have to navigate through winding ghat roads that are prone to heavy traffic congestion.

With the new 13-kilometre connector, commuters will be able to avoid this section.

Currently, the ghat section creates a bottleneck as it funnels six lanes of the expressway and four lanes of the old Mumbai-Bengaluru highway into six lanes. Once this 13-km stretch opens, which starts at Khopoli and ends at the Sinhgad Institute near Pune, commuters will be able to bypass the entire stretch.

Modern Engineering Marvel

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the under-construction “missing link” project of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway a modern engineering marvel

Once completed, the project is expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune by nearly 30 minutes and reduce accidents, he said after reviewing the progress on the site.