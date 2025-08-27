Mumbai Metro Line 4 trials begin this September, coaches now on tracks in Thane - Check details It is noteworthy that the trial coaches that have been brought will only be used for testing, as their specifications are in conformity with the final rolling stock.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Metro is set to undergo expansion, with the first trial train coaches for Metro’s Line 4 being moved to tracks near Thane’s Anand Nagar. The development comes as the initial steps in the eastern suburbs of the city, as well as in the Thane region, concerning the expansion of the metro network in India’s financial capital. According to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the trial run on the metro corridor will begin this September.

Mumbai Metro’s Metro 4 Corridor

Designated as the Yellow Line, Mumbai Metro’s Metro 4 Corridor runs from Kasarvadavali to Wadala via Ghatkopar. Being one of the most prominent links between Mumbai and Thane, the metro stretch has been preceded by considerable infrastructure works in both cities.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Metro service will be operational in Thane. The trial run will be completed by September and the metro services will be operational soon. The public of Thane will greatly benefit from it.”

Contract To Joint Venture Of Alstom, Larsen & Toubro

Earlier in February this year, the contract for the rolling stock meant for the Mumbai Metro’s Line 4 was given to a joint venture of Alstom and Larsen & Toubro.

The Yellow Line will be instrumental in facilitating smooth travel between Thane and Mumbai, giving significant relief from travelling on the currently plagued road network due to heavy traffic.

The Mumbai Metro’s expansion, which ensures last-mile connectivity, benefits the commuters from Thane as well as from the adjoining areas in the city.

In the initial phase, the longest segment set to open is a 10.5-km portion of Metro Line 4A, which forms a part of the larger Line 4 corridor. The section runs between Cadburry Station and Gaimukh, covering a total of 10 stations. It will be operational in February 2026.