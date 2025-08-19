Mumbai Metro 3 to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s Terminal 2 within minutes: Here's how Being one of the top international airports in the country, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is spread across 1,900 acres.

Mumbai:

In a significant development for flyers who take flights from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Terminal 2, a newly constructed foot overbridge has become operational. Before this, flyers often got stuck in traffic jams, with the last stretch from the metro station appearing longer than it actually was. However, as the new facility comes into operation, commuters will find it easy to walk from the metro to the terminal in a span of just a few minutes.

Bridge Connects CSMIA - Terminal 2 Metro Station

Spanning nearly 100 metres, the bridge connects the CSMIA - Terminal 2 Metro Station on Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line. Previously, the distance to be covered by commuters was 450 metres, which has been reduced to a mere 118 metres, helping the flyers to catch their flights without last-minute hiccups.

The bridge has got considerably good space, allowing passengers to walk with bulky luggage. The walkway connects the terminal building directly to Lift Entry/Exit A1 of the metro station. It ensures that travellers are shielded from stepping into traffic-heavy zones altogether.

In a post on X, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) mentioned, “Good news for flyers! No more rushing through traffic before your flight! Now, from #CSMIA-T2 Metro Station - Airport Terminal-2 in just a few steps. The newly built 100-meter Foot Over Bridge, constructed by #MMRDA, connects Lift Entry/Exit A1 at ground level straight to the terminal. Fast, easy and convenient for all commuters!”

Busiest Single-Runway Airport

Being one of the top international airports in the country, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is spread across 1,900 acres. It holds the distinction of being the busiest single-runway airport in the world and is the second busiest airport in India. With direct flights to 54 international and 67 domestic destinations, it stands among the most well-connected airports in the country.