Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train nears reality: 330 km viaduct ready, 2027 inaugural run almost here - Details The construction work on 17 river bridges has been completed, along with 11 steel bridges across key crossings featured in the project.

Mumbai:

In what marks a significant stride in India’s first bullet train project, major works on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Bullet Train project have been completed. As per the latest update shared by the Ministry of Railways, the project has undergone significant progress. According to the update, a total of 330 kilometres of viaduct work has already been completed along with the 508 km high-speed rail corridor. Additionally, 406 kilometres of pier construction showcase a steady advancement in the project’s core civil infrastructure.

Inaugural 100-km run between Surat and Vapi

In an announcement, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the mega project is slated to kick off its inaugural 100-km run between Surat and Vapi in August 2027, The New Indian Express reported.

The construction work on 17 river bridges has been completed, along with 11 steel bridges across key crossings featured in the project. When it comes to the electrification work, a total of 3,500 Overhead Equipment (OHE) masts have been installed.

4.5 lakh noise barriers installed along the alignment

The project is being planned with appropriate security measures in mind. It is bolstered by the completion of work on almost 250 kilometres of reinforced concrete track bed laying. To manage noise along with safety, almost 4.5 lakh noise barriers have been installed along the alignment.

Vaishnaw said, “A significant milestone is that the bullet train will cover the distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in just 1 hour 58 minutes upon the completion of the high-speed rail corridor. The inaugural run in August 2027 will cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi.”



The inaugural run will take place on the Surat-Vapi section, which is a part of the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The project is likely to be fully operational by 2029.

Once the project is completed, the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will drop to 1 hour and 58 minutes.

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad trip, which will have four stoppages, will take 1 hour 58 minutes to cover the total distance. In case it makes stoppages at all 12 stations, the journey will extend to 2 hours 17 minutes.