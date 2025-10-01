Mukesh Ambani tops Hurun India Rich List 2025, Roshini Nadar becomes richest woman HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and her family have made it to the top three for the first time. Her wealth is estimated at Rs 2.84 lakh crore, making her India's richest woman.

New Delhi:

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the spot of India’s richest man, with family wealth pegged at Rs 9.55 lakh crore (USD 105 billion). According to the 14th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, Gautam Adani is at the second spot with a total worth of Rs 8.15 lakh crore. Meanwhile, this year's list has a major surprise. HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and her family have made it to the top three for the first time. Her wealth is estimated at Rs 2.84 lakh crore, making her India's richest woman. With this, 44-year-old Malhotra has become the India’s richest woman and the youngest among the top 10.

Top 10 Richest People In The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025

Rank Name Wealth 2025 (INR Cr) Wealth Change (%) Company Age City of Residence 1 Mukesh Ambani & family 9,55,410 -6% Reliance Industries 68 Mumbai 2 Gautam Adani & family 8,14,720 -30% Adani 63 Ahmedabad 3 Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family 2,84,120 New HCL 44 New Delhi 4 Cyrus S Poonawalla & family 2,46,460 -15% Serum Institute of India 84 Pune 5 Kumar Mangalam Birla & family 2,32,850 -1% Aditya Birla 58 Mumbai 6 Niraj Bajaj & family 2,32,680 43% Bajaj Group 70 Pune 7 Dilip Shanghvi 2,30,560 -8% Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 69 Mumbai 8 Azim Premji & family 2,21,250 16% Wipro 80 Bengaluru 9 Gopichand Hinduja & family 1,85,310 -4% Hinduja 85 London 10 Radhakishan Damani & family 1,82,980 -4% Avenue Supermarts 70 Mumbai

Youngest Billionaires

Young entrepreneurs also made to the list this time. 31-year-old Arvind Srinivas, co-founder of Perplexity, became India's youngest dollar billionaire, with a net worth of Rs 21,190 crore. Kaivalya Vohra (22), founder of Zepto, became the youngest entrant. His partner Adit Palicha (23) is the second-youngest billionaire.

Shahrukh Khan turns billionaire

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan too has made an entry into Hurun India Rich List 2025. The National Award winning actor has a net worth of Rs 12,490 crore.

