Reliance to invest Rs 50,000 crores more in West Bengal by end of decade: Mukesh Ambani

Bengal Global Business Summit 2025: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced that the company will double their investment in West Bengal by the end of this decade. Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025, Ambani said the investment would generate one lakh jobs in the state.

He said Reliance has already invested Rs 50,000 crore in Bengal and Rs 50,000 crore more will be invested by the end of this decade. Ambani reiterated Reliance's dedication to fostering economic growth in the state, emphasizing its contribution to reshaping Bengal's business environment.

"Reliance's commitment to Bengal's all-around development remains unwavering. Today, in less than a decade, our investments in Bengal have increased 20 times. We have invested over Rs 50,000 crores here. We shall double this investment by the end of this decade. Rs 50,000 crore more will be invested by the end of this decade. Our investment will span over multiple sectors, including digital services, green energy, and retail," he said.

The Reliance Industries Chairman said that Jio is currently building the world's best infrastructure in India. "Artificial Intelligence is indispensable for India's transformation into a deep tech nation with advanced manufacturing capabilities. Jio is currently building the world's best infrastructure in India. Today, Jio is not just the number one digital services provider, it is the number one data company in the world," he said.

The 8th edition of Bengal Global Business Summit is scheduled on February 5-6, 2025 in Kolkata.

With a combination of strategic geographical advantages, proactive government policies, skilled human resources, and a vibrant business environment, West Bengal has emerged as a key player in India's economic growth story, the Summit's website read.

West Bengal has been consistently among the fastest-growing States in terms of economic growth with a GSDP expected to reach Rs 18.79 lakh crores in 2024-25. Bengal is a hub for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, IT, cement, leather, iron and steel, textiles. As the largest economy in eastern India, West Bengal ranks as the 4th largest state in India in terms of Net Value Added, the Summit's website claimed.

