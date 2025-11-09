Mukesh Ambani launches Rs 50 cr 'Yatri Evam Varishth Seva Sadan' project in Rajasthan's Nathdwara The upcoming "Yatri Evam Varishth Seva Sadan" in Nathdwara will offer over 100 well-appointed rooms to provide safe, comfortable, and respectful accommodation for elderly Vaishnavas and visiting devotees.

Nathdwara:

The Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani visited the sacred town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan, where he had the divine privilege of attending the 'Bhog Aarti Darshan' of Lord Shrinathji and receiving blessings from Guru Vishal Bawa Saheb. During this spiritual visit, Ambani announced the establishment of a modern, well-equipped “Yatri Evam Varishth Seva Sadan” (Pilgrim and Senior Citizen Service Centre) in Nathdwara and generously donated Rs 15 crore to the Shri Nathdwara Temple.

Key features of ‘Yatri Evam Varishth Seva Sadan’

The upcoming service centre will offer over 100 rooms designed specifically for elderly Vaishnavas and visiting pilgrims, ensuring safe, comfortable, and dignified accommodation. Facilities will include a 24-hour medical unit, nursing and physiotherapy services, a spacious satsang and pravachan hall, and a traditional dining area following the sacred Thaal-Prasad system of the Pushtimarg tradition. Estimated to cost over Rs 50 crore, the project aims to provide compassionate care and uphold the spiritual values of seva and devotion for devotees visiting Nathdwara.

(Image Source : REPORTER. )Mukesh Ambani launches Rs 50 crore Yatri Evam Varishth Seva Sadan project in Nathdwara.

Vision and commitment to seva

This initiative is inspired by Pujya Shri Vishal Bawa Saheb and supported by Anant Ambani, reflecting their shared vision to enhance the experience of devotees visiting Nathdwara. Mukesh Ambani emphasised pride in being Vaishnavas and followers of the eternal Hindu Sanatan Dharma. Vishal Bawa Saheb praised the ambitious project and lauded Anant Ambani’s Vantara initiative as a globally admired excellence.

With the divine grace of Lord Shrinathji and the sacred guidance of the Tilakayat family, this Seva Sadan will become a beacon of bhakt-seva- symbolising compassion, care, and spiritual service at the heart of Nathdwara’s religious heritage. The project is expected to be completed within the next three years, significantly boosting pilgrim welfare and religious tourism in the region.​