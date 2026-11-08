Muhurat Trading 2026 today: Check NSE, BSE timings and full stock market schedule

The domestic stock market will hold its annual Muhurat Trading session on Sunday (November 8), on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The country's leading stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will conduct the special trading session to mark the festival. Both exchanges had announced the timings for Muhurat Trading through separate circulars on October 19.

Muhurat Trading from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM

According to the separate circulars issued by the BSE and NSE, the Muhurat Trading session will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. A 15-minute pre-opening session will be held from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm.

The stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, November 10, on account of the Diwali Balipratipada holiday.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Full Schedule

The exchanges have released the complete timetable for the special trading session. Here are the timings:

According to the circular, trading members will be permitted to log in between 1:15 PM and 1:50 PM. Following this, the time slot from 1:50 PM to 2:05 PM has been designated for wholesale deals. The 'pre-opening' session will take place from 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM, while regular trading will occur from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM. A periodic call auction session is scheduled from 2:25 PM to 3:20 PM.

Additionally, closing auction activities will be held from 3:15 PM to 3:35 PM, while the closing session for non-CAS (Call Auction Session) securities will run from 3:30 PM to 3:50 PM. A closing buffer period for CAS securities has been set from 3:35 PM to 3:50 PM. Finally, the post-market session will take place from 3:50 PM to 4:00 PM.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is a special symbolic trading session organised by stock exchanges every year on Diwali. According to traditional beliefs, trading during this auspicious period is considered favourable and is associated with prosperity and financial growth. Although the stock market remains closed for regular trading on Diwali, investors get an opportunity to buy and sell shares during this special session.

As per circulars from the BSE and NSE, trading can be conducted across various segments during Muhurat Trading, including equities, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing). The exchanges have released a detailed timetable for this session.

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