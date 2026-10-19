Muhurat Trading 2026 date and time announced by BSE and NSE, check Diwali market holiday and other details

Mumbai:

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold their special Muhurat Trading session on Sunday (November 8) on the occasion of Diwali. Both exchanges announced the schedule on Monday, with the special trading window set to run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. According to separate circulars issued by the exchanges, a 15-minute pre-opening session will take place from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm. The stock market will remain closed on Tuesday (November 10) on account of the Diwali Balipratipada holiday.

Muhurat Trading holds special significance for investors

Muhurat Trading is a symbolic stock market session held every year during Diwali. The festival also marks the beginning of the Hindu calendar's new year. Trading during the auspicious 'muhurat', or favourable time, is traditionally believed to bring prosperity and financial growth. Although the stock market will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali, investors will get an opportunity to buy and sell shares during the special session.

Market experts caution investors against volatility

On regular trading days, the stock market operates from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm. Muhurat Trading, however, is conducted for a shorter duration. Market experts have cautioned that the limited trading window could lead to increased volatility. They have emphasised that the session's significance lies more in its traditional and symbolic value than in the prospect of making immediate profits.

Multiple market segments to remain open

According to the exchanges' circulars, investors will be able to trade across several segments during Muhurat Trading. These include equities, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB). BSE and NSE have also released the detailed schedule for the special session.

BSE and NSE release complete Muhurat Trading schedule

The circulars state that trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm. The wholesale deal window will operate from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, followed by regular trading from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. The periodic call auction session is scheduled from 2:25 pm to 3:20 pm. Closing auction activities will take place from 3:15 pm to 3:35 pm. The closing session for non-CAS securities will run from 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm, while the closing buffer period for CAS securities is scheduled from 3:35 pm to 3:50 pm. The post-closing session will be held from 3:50 pm to 4:00 pm.

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