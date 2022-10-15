Mother Dairy hikes prices of full cream, buffalo milk in Delhi-NCR; third time this year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE In March, Mother Dairy increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).

Mother Dairy on Saturday announced that prices of full cream milk and cow milk will be hiked by Rs 2 in the Delhi-NCR region from Sunday due to a rise in input costs.

This settles the price of the full-cream milk to Rs 63 per litre from its earlier Rs 61 per litre, while cow milk will be available at Rs 55 per litre against Rs 53 per litre now.

"The dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs 3 per kg in the last two months alone, owing to a multi-fold increase in varied input costs," Mother Dairy spokesperson said.

Speaking about the reason for the increase, the company said that increased fodder prices and low rainfall in some northern states have aggravated the situation.

"We are therefore compelled to revise prices to support farmers and ensure availability of quality milk for consumers. In our endeavour to limit this impact on consumers, we are only revising the prices of full-cream and cow milk variants by Rs 2 per litre. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022," the spokesperson said.

Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR market and sells more than 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and through vending machines. This is the third round of price increase by Mother Dairy this year.

Amul hikes prices of milk

Earlier in the day, Amul had announced a hike in the prices of milk across all states, except in Gujarat. The milk prices (full cream milk and buffalo milk) have been increased by Rs 2 per litre. The development was confirmed by RS Sodhi, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited.

On August 17 this year, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation announced a hike in the prices of Amul milk by Rs 2 per litre. The price hike extended to its Gold, Taaza and Shakti variants.

Amul milk price was then increased across Ahmedabad, the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Amul hikes prices of full cream, buffalo milk across all states except Gujarat

ALSO READ | Parag Milk Foods hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Latest Business News