Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre | Check latest rates The price revision will be effective from April 30, 2025, across its market, a company official said on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Mother Dairy on Tuesday announced a Rs 2 per litre hike in milk prices across all operating markets, including Delhi-NCR, to partly offset rising input costs. The price increase is applicable for all variants of milk starting Wednesday (April 30), a company official said.

Check the latest prices here

Full cream milk: Rs 69 per litre

Toned milk: Rs 57 per litre

Double-toned milk: Rs 51 per litre

Cow milk: Rs 59 per litre

Token milk (bulk vended milk): Rs 56 per litre

Why price hike was necessary?

"This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs 4-5 per litre over the past few months," the Mother Dairy official said.

An official said that the rise in procurement costs is mainly due to the early arrival of summer and prevailing heatwave conditions. Mother Dairy distributes approximately 35 lakh litre of milk daily across the Delhi-NCR region through its own outlets, general stores, and e-commerce platforms.

"We remain committed to ensuring the consistent availability of quality milk to consumers while supporting the livelihoods of our farmers," he said.

This revision represents only a partial pass-through of the increased costs, aiming to equitably serve the interests of both farmers and consumers, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

