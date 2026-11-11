Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective from November 12: Report

Amid ongoing festivities, Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre. According to sources, the company raised prices because of rising input costs, and the increase will be effective from Thursday, November 12, 2026. Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, last raised prices on May 14, 2026. Earlier, it revised prices in April 2025.

Mother Dairy spokesperson declined to comment. Sources said procurement prices for milk from farmers have risen, forcing the company to partly pass the higher input costs on consumers.

Sale of 50 lakh litres of milk per day

It sells around 35 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms. Mother Dairy passes on 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to farmers. Overall, it sells more than 50 lakh litres per day.

Full cream milk to cost Rs 76/litre

In NCR, the price of toned milk (bulk vended) has been increased to Rs 60 from Rs 58 per litre. Full cream milk (pouched) will now cost Rs 76 per litre from Rs 72.

The price of toned milk (pouched) has been increased to Rs 62 per litre from Rs 60 per litre.

Double toned milk will cost Rs 56 per litre, up from Rs 54 per litre. The price of cow milk has been increased to Rs 65 per litre from Rs 62 per litre.

Milk Type Previous Price (Rs/litre) Revised Price (Rs/litre) Toned Milk (bulk vended) 58 60 Toned Milk (pouched) 60 62 Full Cream Milk (pouched) 72 76 Double Toned Milk 54 56 Cow Milk 62 65

Mother Dairy owns nine milk processing plants

Mother Dairy achieved 17 per cent growth in turnover to Rs 20,300 crore last fiscal year, driven by improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.

Commissioned in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The company sells milk and milk products under the 'Mother Dairy' brand. It markets edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand. Fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps and concentrates are sold under the 'Safal' brand.

Mother Dairy owns nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants. In edible oil, the company operates through 16 associated plants.

ALSO READ: