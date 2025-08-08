Modi Cabinet approves Rs 30,000 crore LPG subsidy to oil marketing companies Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the government has approved a subsidy of Rs 30,000 cr to keep LPG affordable for the middle class. He noted that in the current global geopolitical scenario, gas prices remain volatile, and this subsidy aims to cushion consumers from such fluctuations.

The Union Cabinet has approved a substantial Rs 30,000 crore subsidy for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on August 8 to stabilise and make Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) more affordable to consumers. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that this move aims to ensure energy security and continued access to household cooking fuels across the country.

Rs 4,200 crore allocated to strengthen technical education institutions

The Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 4,200 crore for the 'Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education' (MERITE) scheme. This initiative targets the enhancement of infrastructure and quality in 275 government and government-aided technical institutions-comprising engineering colleges, polytechnics, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), State Engineering Institutions, and Affiliating Technical Universities. The scheme aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to improve student skills, research, innovation, and governance, and will benefit an estimated 7.5 lakh students nationwide.

Focus on modernising education and gender inclusion

The MERITE scheme will emphasise modernisation of curricula, career-oriented training, and improved internship opportunities. A special focus will be placed on increasing female participation in technical education, with outreach programs designed to provide accurate information about opportunities in STEM fields and mentorship for women students.

Rs 12,000 crore subsidy for PM Ujjwala Yojana in 2025-26

The Cabinet also approved a Rs 12,000 crore subsidy for the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for the financial year 2025-26. This subsidy will continue to support the provision of subsidised LPG connections to economically weaker households, advancing the government’s aim of universal clean cooking access.

These decisions mark a significant government push towards inclusive growth in energy access and technical education, with substantial funding to benefit millions of households and students throughout India.