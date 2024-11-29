MEA denies reports of US summons for Gautam Adani, says 'no official request received'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday dismissed media reports suggesting that US prosecutors had issued summons for Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and others in connection with an alleged bribery case. In an official statement, the MEA clarified that no formal request for summons or arrest has been received from the United States regarding the matter. Addressing a routine press briefing on Friday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this is a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice.

"There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases which we believe would be followed. The Government of India was not informed in advance of the issue. We haven't had any conversation also about this matter with the US government...Any request by a foreign government for the service of a summons/arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits. We have not received any request on this case from the US side. This a matter which pertains to private entities and Government of India, is not legally a part of it in any manner, at this point in time," the MEA spokesperson said.

Adani Group denies bribery allegations

Media reports surfaced alleging that Gautam Adani and other executives were named in a five-count criminal indictment unsealed by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, linking them to an alleged bribery and fraud scheme. On November 27, the Adani Group categorically denied the allegations in a filing with stock exchanges. The Group refuted claims made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission implicating its founder Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and Adani Green Energy MD and CEO Vineet Jain in the case.

What did Adani Group say in its filing?

In its filing, AGEL has cited news reporting on the alleged bribery and corruption charges against Adani Officials as 'Incorrect'. "Media articles which state that certain of our directors namely Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain have been charged with violation(s) of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment. Such statements are incorrect," said the statement by Adani Green Energy Ltd. "Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain have not been charged with any violation of the FCPA in the counts set forth in the indictment of the US DOJ or civil complaint of the US SEC," it added.

