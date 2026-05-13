Metro, expressways and airports are key drivers of real estate valuation in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi:

In NCR today, real estate value is no longer just about where a property sits on the map - it’s about how seamlessly it connects you to everything that matters. Buyers aren’t measuring distance anymore; they’re measuring time, predictability, and ease of movement. A location that once felt “far” can begin to feel far more central when the commute becomes predictable and effortless. That shift in perception is important because it’s exactly what’s redefining demand across NCR. Infrastructure is no longer playing catch-up to urban growth - it’s setting the direction for it.

Transit-oriented development

This isn’t a passing phase; it’s a deeper structural reset in how value is created. For the longest time, infrastructure would follow demand, stepping in once a location had already proven itself. Today, that sequence has reversed. Connectivity is arriving first, and with it comes demand, pricing momentum, and even the pace at which projects are absorbed. This is where ideas like transit-oriented development are gaining real ground, shaping entire micro-markets around mobility rather than legacy identity.

Breaking this shift down, three infrastructure drivers are consistently shaping how value is being built across NCR. The first is metro and regional rail networks like the Delhi Metro and the Delhi–Meerut RRTS, which are effectively compressing time across the region. Supported by rising end-user demand and renewed investor confidence, property prices have risen by 131 per cent in Ghaziabad in the last four years.

The second is the rise of expressway-led growth corridors such as the Dwarka Expressway, Noida Expressway, and the NH-24 Delhi-Meerut Expressway. A recent report by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix highlights that the ultra-luxury homes priced above Rs 10 crore along Dwarka Expressway have witnessed unprecedented growth. In 2024, total sales in this segment stood at Rs 383 crore. By 2025, this figure skyrocketed to Rs 8,347 crore, marking a staggering 2079 per cent increase within just one year, a record in itself.

“In Gurugram, today, infrastructure is influencing not just where people invest, but also how they choose to live. Better connectivity through expressways, metro expansion, and proximity to key healthcare and commercial hubs are reshaping demand for wellness-led and senior living communities. For senior residents and wellness-focused homebuyers, ease of movement, access to medical infrastructure, lower travel stress, and integrated lifestyle ecosystems have become extremely important considerations. Micro-markets that offer seamless connectivity alongside open spaces, healthcare access, and community-driven living are witnessing stronger traction. We are seeing that buyers today increasingly value locations that support long-term wellbeing and everyday convenience, rather than simply carrying a premium address,” said Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Founder and Managing Director, Aura World.

Ghaziabad contributed to 10% of new project launches in NCR

Meanwhile, according to the latest report by Knight Frank, Ghaziabad maintained a strong position in the NCR residential real estate market in 2025. Data shows that the city contributed around 10 per cent of new project launches in NCR, while accounting for nearly 16 per cent of total sales, with NH24 playing a pivotal role.

And then there are airports, particularly the upcoming Noida International Airport alongside the established Indira Gandhi International Airport, which tend to operate as long-term value multipliers. Their influence extends well beyond immediate connectivity, setting off broader investment cycles across hospitality, logistics, and premium residential development, while also anchoring these regions within a larger, globally connected growth narrative.

Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, said, “In NCR today, connectivity is the foundation on which buying decisions are made. The NH-24 corridor and Ghaziabad, for instance, are undergoing a quiet but decisive shift, largely driven by the Delhi–Meerut RRTS. What was once seen as a peripheral stretch is now becoming far more integrated with Delhi. Similarly, the Noida International Airport is reshaping the perception of the entire Noida–Greater Noida belt. We are seeing early signs of both end-user confidence and long-term investor interest strengthening, as connectivity becomes more predictable and future-ready.”

“The evolution of the Dwarka Expressway is a strong example of how infrastructure can redefine an entire micro-market. What was once viewed with caution due to execution delays is now one of the most promising corridors in NCR. Improved connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram, coupled with proximity to the airport, is driving both residential and commercial interest,” Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, concluded.