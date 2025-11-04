Mehli Mistry steps down a trustee of Tata Trusts citing 'controversy': 'Nobody bigger than institution' Mistry’s term as trustee formally concluded on October 27 this year. The Board of Trustees had earlier passed a resolution on October 17 last year to reappoint him as a lifetime trustee. However, the proposal did not proceed after the board withheld its approval.

Mumbai:

Mehli Mistry on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as a Trustee of three major Tata Trusts, namely the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, and the Bai Hirabai J N Tata Navsari Charitable Institution Trust. The decision was conveyed in a letter addressed to the trustees of Tata Trusts.

In his letter dated November 4 2025, Mistry wrote that it had been his privilege to serve as a Trustee, an opportunity he said came through the personal endorsement of the late Ratan N Tata, whom he described as his dearest friend and mentor.

He noted that he became aware of recent reports concerning his trusteeship upon his return to Mumbai, and said that his letter should help bring an end to speculation which he believes does not serve the interests of the Tata Trusts and is contrary to its vision.

Mistry reaffirmed his commitment to the values upheld by Ratan Tata. He stated that in carrying out his responsibilities, he was guided by the principles of ethical governance, quiet philanthropy, and integrity.

He confirmed that he served as Trustee up to October 28 2025 and said his decision to step aside was driven by the need to prevent controversy that could potentially affect the reputation of the philanthropic organisation. He wrote that his loyalty to Ratan Tata’s vision included a duty to ensure that the Tata Trusts did not become embroiled in public dispute.

He added that precipitating the matter could cause lasting damage to the standing of the Tata Trusts. In the spirit of Ratan Tata’s emphasis on public interest, he expressed hope that the trustees will continue to act with transparency, good governance, and consideration for the wider public.

Mistry concluded the letter saying, "I part ways”, and quoted Ratan Tata to underline that "nobody is bigger than the institution it serves."

The Mehli Mistry controversy

Mistry’s term as trustee formally concluded on October 27 this year. The Board of Trustees had earlier passed a resolution on October 17 last year to reappoint him as a lifetime trustee. However, the proposal did not proceed after the board withheld its approval for his reappointment to the two principal trusts, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Prior to this decision, Mistry had filed a preemptive caveat with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, requesting that he be given a hearing before any changes were made to the list of trustees.

