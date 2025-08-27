Varanasi gets new Vande Bharat – Route, schedule, stops and fare details inside The Meerut-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train will play a significant role in boosting tourism in several cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Meerut.

Meerut:

Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, which also happens to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, gets a new Vande Bharat Express train today. The latest introduction takes the total number of Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi to seven. On Wednesday, the first trip of the train started from Meerut and will run on the old route via Lucknow to Ayodhya Dham and Varanasi. On the return journey, the train will run from Varanasi.

Vande Bharat Express Meerut - Varanasi

The latest Vande Bharat Express is an extension of train numbers 22490/22489 Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express. The Vande Bharat Express running between Meerut City-Varanasi-Meerut City became operational from today, i.e., August 27, 2025.

Covering a distance of 783 km in 11:50 hours, the Meerut-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express will run via the Ayodhya Dham Junction. The train has five stoppages: Ayodhya Dham Junction, Lucknow NR, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Hapur.

Vande Bharat Express Meerut - Varanasi Ticket Price

The Meerut-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express has eight coaches, featuring Executive Chair Cars and AC Chair cars. Commuters will have to pay up to Rs 3,525 for an Executive Chair Car and Rs 1,915 for an AC Chair Car.

The Meerut-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train will play a significant role in boosting tourism in several cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Meerut. It will also ensure that students get enhanced accessibility to educational institutions. It will also contribute positively to the regional trade in the state.

The Railways believes that with the extension of the semi-high-speed train, there are chances of generating revenue while simultaneously offering seamless connectivity. With the introduction of the new train, the pressure on current trains will also ease significantly.

