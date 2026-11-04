MCX share price falls nearly 7% even as Q2 profit more than doubles to Rs 455 crore, revenue jumps 114%

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) fell nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday as market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower amid mixed global cues. The stock witnessed profit booking despite the exchange reporting a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27. The company's revenue from operations surged 114 per cent year on year (YoY). Amid this, the stock opened in the red at Rs 3,395, down Rs 98 or 2.80 per cent from the previous close of 3,493 on the BSE. Amid profit booking, the counter fell further to hit an intraday low of Rs 3,252.50, down Rs 240.5 or 6.88 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading in the red at Rs 3,301.95, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 84,083.56 crore.

Quarterly results of MCX

Multi Commodity Exchange of India's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 455 crore in the September quarter of FY27, driven by a sharp rise in income and trading volumes. The bourse had posted a net profit of Rs 197.47 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The exchange posted a net profit of Rs 197.47 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income surged to Rs 799.66 crore from Rs 374.23 crore a year earlier, up 114 per cent. Expenses rose to Rs 211.36 crore from Rs 150.41 crore.

On the volume front, the Average Daily Turnover (ADT) of futures climbed to Rs 62,819 crore during the quarter, while options ADT rose to Rs 12,00,129 crore.

The exchange also saw physical deliveries of 5.68 tonnes of gold, 199.91 tonnes of silver and 34,707 tonnes of base metals during the quarter.

"Our strong performance in Q2 FY27 reflects the continued trust of market participants and the growing relevance of the exchange in the evolving commodity ecosystem," said Praveena Rai, MD and CEO, MCX.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered strong returns of 872.83 per cent in five years and 677.49 per cent in three years. Year to date, the stock has gained 48.61 per cent, while the benchmark index has fallen 14.58 per cent.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)