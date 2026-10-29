Gold, silver prices drop on MCX amid persistent geopolitical tensions, check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures opened lower on Thursday, October 8, 2026, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The gold December 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 37 at Rs 1,43,668 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,43,705. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 1,43,202. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,43,362, down Rs 343, or 0.24 per cent.

On the MCX, yellow metal futures for February 2026 were down Rs 337, or 0.23 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,45,900 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 966 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened gap down. It began the session at Rs 1,92,643 against the previous close of Rs 1,94,325, down Rs 1,682. It later touched the intraday low of Rs 1,91,706, a drop of Rs 2,619 or 0.13 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,92,476 with a drop of Rs 1,849 or 0.95 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday high of Rs 1,93,912.

"MCX Gold opened near Rs 1,43,670 and is trading near Rs 1,43,550, down 0.11 per cent, holding inside the Rs 1,43,000-1,43,700 zone, which is being tested as support. The next support zone is Rs 1,40,000-1,41,000, followed by Rs 1,37,500-1,38,300. Immediate resistance is the Rs 1,45,300-1,46,000 zone, with the next resistance zone at Rs 1,48,000-148,600. RSI near 38 is flat, and the MACD histogram is negative," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, COMEX gold fell 0.28 per cent to about USD 4,040.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 2 pm was USD 4,031.14 per ounce, up by USD 7.93 or 0.20 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,44,100 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,32,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,43,950 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,31,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,43,950 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,31,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,43,950 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,31,950 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,15,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,15,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,15,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,15,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)