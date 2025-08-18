Mathura to be UP's next modern pilgrimage city with Rs 30,000 crore mega makeover - Details The current efforts of the state government to transform Mathura have become prominent as it follows the success stories of Kashi’s Vishwanath Dham corridor and Ayodhya’s grand Ram Temple.

After having kept his attention on Kashi with 160 visits in the last eight years and Ayodhya with 85 of them, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shifted his focus to Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The chief minister has made 38 visits to Mathura, which is one of the most sacred locations for Hindus in the country.

These frequent visits by CM Yogi mark his efforts to expedite the infrastructure growth in the Braj region, as well as honouring the spiritual heritage of the Sanatan culture. Each visit of CM Yogi to Mathura has yielded concrete results, including several project inaugurations, conducting surveys of heritage restorations, and others.

Holistic Development Of Braj Region

On August 16, CM Yogi unveiled a master plan aimed at the holistic development of the Braj region with a budgetary outlay of Rs 30,000 crores. The master plan includes linking notable sites like Vrindavan, Barsana, Mathura, Gokul, and Govardhan with an aim to revive to the Dwapar era’s spiritual ethos.

Notably, the state government under CM Yogi has transformed the major pilgrimage hubs in Ayodhya and Kashi, it is now Mathura’s turn to undergo a revival.

The Uttar Pradesh government intends to transform Mathura into a global religious and cultural hub as it looks forward to reinforce roads, beautify pilgrimage roads as well restore the ancient sites.

Follows Success Stories Of Kashi, Ayodhya

Mathura is set to undergo a transformation that harmoniously blends spirituality with modern infrastructure. The chief minister highlighted that the city’s rich spiritual heritage can thrive alongside contemporary amenities, making pilgrimages more convenient and appealing to visitors from around the world.

With enhanced infrastructure and its revered spiritual landmarks, Mathura is rapidly becoming a symbol of cultural pride and a key engine for religious tourism in India.