Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker, has announced another price increase, raising the cost of select models from Sunday, November 22. The company has cited sustained pressure from rising input costs, saying it will pass on only a part of the additional burden to customers.

The latest revision comes despite the company's continued efforts to control manufacturing expenses. Based on sales volumes, the average price increase is estimated at around 0.31 per cent. This marks the fourth time Maruti Suzuki has raised vehicle prices in the current financial year, following three rounds of increases during its first half.

Maruti Suzuki increases prices by an average of 0.31%

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said, "In view of the sustained pressure on costs, the company has decided to increase prices of select models with effect from November 22, 2026."

Maruti Suzuki said the average increase, calculated on the basis of sales volumes, would be approximately 0.31 per cent. It added that despite ongoing efforts to reduce costs, the prevailing pressure had made it necessary to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market. The company said it had tried to keep the impact on customers to a minimum.

Fourth price hike by Maruti Suzuki in FY 2026-27

The latest revision follows three price increases during the first half of the 2026-27 financial year, which together amounted to slightly more than 1 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki had raised prices by up to Rs 20,000 in September. Before that, in June, it had increased prices by as much as Rs 30,000. The November revision is therefore the fourth round of hikes announced by the carmaker in the current financial year.

Rising raw material costs put pressure on earnings

Higher raw material costs, partly driven by the West Asia crisis, have put pressure on the company's earnings. Maruti Suzuki has taken several steps to contain expenses, including keeping marketing costs in check, but the persistent rise in costs has continued to weigh on the business.

During its interaction with investors following the announcement of its second-quarter results, the company's management had indicated that it would take a calibrated approach to pricing in the second half of the financial year.

The latest increase reflects that approach, with the company opting to pass on only a portion of the additional cost burden to buyers.

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