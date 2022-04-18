Follow us on Image Source : MARUTISUZUKI.COM (EDITED) Maruti Suzuki again hikes prices of cars, fifth since January 2021

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced to increase the prices of its entire model range with immediate effect. This is the fifth hike by the company since January 2021. Overall, these hikes have increased the prices of Maruti cars by around nine per cent since then.

The latest hike, it said, was necessary in order to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs.

The company, which sells a range of vehicles from Alto to S-Cross, said the weighted average increase across models is 1.3 per cent (ex showroom Delhi).

In a regulatory filing on April 6, the company noted that the cost of its vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs.

Maruti Suzuki India leads the small car segment in the country.

