Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building.

The BSE Sensex rose 666.25 points to hit a historical low of 85,836.12 points on Friday. Strong investor sentiment driven by positive global cues and strong domestic economic indicators pushed the benchmark index to new highs.

The NSE Nifty also posted a sharp rally, rising 211.90 points to end at a record high of 26,216.05. The increase was broad, with businesses seeing gains, indicating more robust market momentum.