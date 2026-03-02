Market Holidays 2026: Are NSE, BSE closed on March 3 or 4 for Holi? Here's what investors need to know

Mumbai:

With Holi around the corner, many investors are wondering whether the stock markets will remain open on March 3 or March 4, 2026. While Holika Dahan will be performed on March 2, 2026, Holi with colours will be celebrated on March 4, 2026. This year, due to a lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, neither Holika Dahan nor Holi will be celebrated on that day in most places. However, in some regions, Holika Dahan will take place after 6:46 pm on March 3, leading to confusion regarding the exact date of celebrations.

Stock markets to remain closed on March 3, 2026

Amid this confusion, Indian equity markets — BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India — will remain closed on March 3, 2026.

According to information available on the official website of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), trading in the following segments will remain suspended on March 3, 2026:

Equity Segment

Equity Derivatives Segment

Currency Derivatives Segment

NDS-RST

Tri-Party Repo

Trading in the above-mentioned segments will also remain suspended on March 26, 2026 and March 31, 2026.

Stock Market Holidays in March 2026

Apart from Holi and regular weekly offs, markets will remain closed on two additional occasions in March:

March 26, 2026 – Shri Ram Navami

March 31, 2026 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the holiday calendar available on the NSE website, there will be a total of 15 stock market holidays in 2026.

Sr. No. Date Day Holiday Description 1 January 26, 2026 Monday Republic Day 2 March 03, 2026 Tuesday Holi 3 March 26, 2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami 4 March 31, 2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 5 April 03, 2026 Friday Good Friday 6 April 14, 2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 7 May 01, 2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 8 May 28, 2026 Thursday Bakri Id 9 July 21, 2026 Tuesday Muharram 10 September 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 11 October 02, 2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 12 October 20, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra 13 November 10, 2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 14 November 24, 2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev 15 December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas

Investors are advised to plan their trades and settlements accordingly, keeping the holiday schedule in mind.

