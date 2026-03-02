Market Holidays 2026: Are NSE, BSE closed on March 3 or 4 for Holi? Here's what investors need to know

With Holi around the corner, many investors are wondering whether the stock markets will remain open on March 3 or March 4, 2026. While Holika Dahan will be performed on March 2, 2026, Holi with colours will be celebrated on March 4, 2026. This year, due to a lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, neither Holika Dahan nor Holi will be celebrated on that day in most places. However, in some regions, Holika Dahan will take place after 6:46 pm on March 3, leading to confusion regarding the exact date of celebrations.
Stock markets to remain closed on March 3, 2026
Amid this confusion, Indian equity markets — BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India — will remain closed on March 3, 2026.
According to information available on the official website of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), trading in the following segments will remain suspended on March 3, 2026:
- Equity Segment
- Equity Derivatives Segment
- Currency Derivatives Segment
- NDS-RST
- Tri-Party Repo
Trading in the above-mentioned segments will also remain suspended on March 26, 2026 and March 31, 2026.
Stock Market Holidays in March 2026
Apart from Holi and regular weekly offs, markets will remain closed on two additional occasions in March:
March 26, 2026 – Shri Ram Navami
March 31, 2026 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
Stock Market Holidays in 2026
As per the holiday calendar available on the NSE website, there will be a total of 15 stock market holidays in 2026.
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday Description
|1
|January 26, 2026
|Monday
|Republic Day
|2
|March 03, 2026
|Tuesday
|Holi
|3
|March 26, 2026
|Thursday
|Shri Ram Navami
|4
|March 31, 2026
|Tuesday
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|5
|April 03, 2026
|Friday
|Good Friday
|6
|April 14, 2026
|Tuesday
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|7
|May 01, 2026
|Friday
|Maharashtra Day
|8
|May 28, 2026
|Thursday
|Bakri Id
|9
|July 21, 2026
|Tuesday
|Muharram
|10
|September 14, 2026
|Monday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|11
|October 02, 2026
|Friday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|12
|October 20, 2026
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|13
|November 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|Diwali-Balipratipada
|14
|November 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|15
|December 25, 2026
|Friday
|Christmas
Investors are advised to plan their trades and settlements accordingly, keeping the holiday schedule in mind.
