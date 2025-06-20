Maran Brothers Dispute: Dayanidhi sends notice to Kalanithi, Sun TV Network defends promoter Kalanithi-run Sun TV on Friday said the division between the promoter family done 22 years back was in compliance with all legal obligations.

New Delhi:

Differences in the Maran family, owners of Sun Group, have come out in the open. Former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran has sent a legal notice to his elder brother Kalanithi Maran. According to a report in the Economic Times, Dayanidhi has accused Kalanithi of fraudulently seizing control of the company through a controversial share allotment in 2003. Kalanithi Maran is the chairman and managing director of the Rs 24,000 crore Sun TV Network.

According to reports, Dayanidhi Maran has sought restoration of the company's shareholding structure to the position it held before September 2003, when the Maran family and the late M Karunanidhi held equal shares in the company. M Karunanidhi, who died in 2011, was the head of the DMK and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

According to the report, Dayanidhi Maran has sought to restore the company's shareholding structure to the position it held before September 2003, when the Maran family and the late M Karunanidhi held equal shares in the company. Let us tell you, M Karunanidhi, who died in 2011, was the head of the DMK and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

What will happen if the matter goes to court?

According to the report, Dayanidhi Maran has sought to restore the company's shareholding structure to the position it held before September 2003, when the Maran family and the late M Karunanidhi held equal shares in the company. Let us tell you, M. Karunanidhi, who died in 2011, was the head of the DMK and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It is being said that if this dispute goes to court, it will stand between Kalanithi and his brother and the Karunanidhi family, putting control of the media giant at stake.

Sun TV Network defends promoter Kalanithi

Kalanithi-run Sun TV on Friday said the division between the promoter family done 22 years back was in compliance with all legal obligations.

Defending its promoter Kalanithi, Sun TV Network in a regulatory filing said the agreements between the two brothers had been "duly vetted" by "intermediaries" concerned before the company's public issue.

The board of Sun TV Network is led by Kalanithi as Executive Director and Chairperson. His daughter Kavya Kalanithi Maran is also on the south-based broadcaster board.