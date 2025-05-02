Majority of iPhones sold in US will be made in India in June quarter: Apple CEO Tim Cook Apple iPhone: Cook said the company made quarterly records in several countries, including India. The company, however, recorded the seventh straight quarter of sales decline in China where it produced the largest volume of iPhones.

Mumbai:

In a major announcement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company will source the majority of the iPhones sold in the United States from India in the June quarter. During the company's second-quarter earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Vietnam will be the country of origin for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods products also sold in America.

However, China will produce the vast majority of the devices for other markets amid uncertainty over tax tariffs.

Cook said the company made quarterly records in several countries, including India. The company, however, recorded the seventh straight quarter of sales decline in China where it produced the largest volume of iPhones.

"For the June quarter, we do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin, and Vietnam to be the country of origin for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods products also sold in the US. China would continue to be the country of origin for the vast majority of total product sales outside the US," Cook said.

According to an analysis by S&P Global, Apple's iPhone sales in the US were 75.9 million units in 2024, with exports in March from India equivalent to 3.1 million units in March, suggesting a need to double shipments either through new capacity or redirecting shipments bound for the domestic market.

"Apple's Indian exports already headed predominantly to the United States, which represented 81.9 per cent of phones exported by the firm in the three months to February 28, 2025.That increased to 97.6 per cent in March 2025 as a result of a 219 per cent jump in exports, likely reflecting the firm looking to preempt higher tariffs," S&P Global Market Intelligence report said.

According to Cook, most of the tariff exposure for Apple is at the rate of 20 per cent for the June quarter. This applies to imports to the US for products that have China as their country of origin.



