Major Update: Noida International Airport to commence operations by this month, YEIDA CEO shares details This initiative will mark the first direct participation of Indian Railways in an airport-related rail project. In terms of real estate, residential demand is increasing at the airport.

Noida:

Noida International Airport is expected to start operations by September 2025, according to a report in Hindustan. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Dr Arun Veer Singh stated that the airport, commonly referred to as Jewar Airport, will be connected by the Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Furthermore, it will also be connected to national corridors via railway lines.

This initiative will mark the first direct participation of Indian Railways in an airport-related rail project. In terms of real estate, residential demand is increasing at the airport.

Industrial Development In The Region

According to reports, people are showing interest in plot and group housing projects near the airport. Hubs such as multi-modal logistics park, global film city, electronics manufacturing cluster, and semiconductor park are rapidly attracting investment. This will accelerate industrial development in the region and can convert the region into a new economic hub.

3 New Sectors Coming Near Jewar Airport

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to develop new sectors near the Noida International Airport. Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to develop three new sectors- 5, 8 and 9 under Master Plan 2041.

In these new sectors, the authority will bring plans for plots for residential, industrial, institutional, group housing and commercial use. The plan involves giving land to people to build houses and also provides an opportunity to set up industries.

For the development of a new sector, the process of land acquisition has been started and land will be taken from the farmers of the concerned villages on the basis of consent. The villages where the Yamuna Authority has planned to acquire land include Bhikanpur, Kallupura, Ranhera, Mudharah, Dayorar, Dhansia and Veerampur. The authority has also published the list of these villages.