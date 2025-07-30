Major shake-up in Lucknow: New building rules, JPNIC revival set to transform the city JPNIC, which was sanctioned in 2013 with a budget of Rs 864 crore, has not been functional since 2017. LDA is slated to recover the construction cost of Rs 821.74 crore over 30 years.

Lucknow:

In a big boost to infrastructure development in the Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is expected to unveil three major proposals for discussion at the upcoming board meeting that is likely to take place in August. According to officials, major proposals likely to be deliberated upon include the adoption of new building byelaws, making changes in the residential layout provisions and giving approval to the bidding process for the operationalisation of Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC).

A Hindustan Times report cites an LDA official claiming that two of the proposals have already received the nod from the Yogi government.

The new byelaws being proposed are aimed at easing height and density restrictions, as they will allow a higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR). Thus, the byelaws are aimed at enabling developers to construct taller and denser buildings than earlier.

The LDA will also propose initiating the bidding process for the long-stalled JPNIC project. On July 3, the LDA was entrusted with responsibility for the 20-acre complex and instructed to make the centre operational under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The official confirmed, “The bidding plan is ready and will be presented at the board meeting. Once approved, we’ll float tenders.”

JPNIC, which was sanctioned in 2013 with a budget of Rs 864 crore, has not been functional since 2017. LDA is slated to recover the construction cost of Rs821.74 crore over 30 years.

A senior LDA official said, “These reforms are expected to increase housing supply, stabilise property prices, and improve urban affordability.”

“We have identified ageing buildings like Vikasdeep and Brahmkunj for priority inspection. The process will be carried out by empanelled structural audit agencies,” the official added.

The official also stated that the LDA will introduce mandatory structural audits of all high-rise buildings to ensure safety. The audits will be brought for both government and private buildings, especially which are over a decade old.