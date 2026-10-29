Major pay rise for Akasa Air pilots: Up to 20% hike and extended annual leave planned

Akasa Air, which is rapidly expanding in the aviation sector, has made a significant decision for its pilots. The airline is reportedly planning to hike pilot salaries by up to 20 per cent, increase the monthly minimum protected flying hours to 50, and increase annual leave entitlement, as the four-year-old airline starts operating more aircraft and routes. According to sources, the new changes will take effect on January 1, 2027. This move aims to improve pilots' pay and help them balance work and personal life.

According to sources, Akasa Air will increase pilots' fixed salaries and hourly pay. This increase could be up to 20 per cent. Additionally, the minimum guaranteed flying hours per month will be increased to 50 hours. Guaranteed flying hours means that pilots will be assured of a minimum payment for a set number of hours, even if they don't actually fly those hours.

42 days of annual leave, new work pattern will be available

The airline has decided to increase the minimum annual leave for pilots to 42 days. Pilots can also opt for more leave based on their work pattern. Pilots can choose work patterns like '25/9' and '6-2-6-3'. The '25/9' pattern involves 25 days of work and 9 days of leave. In the '6-2-6-3' pattern, after 6 days of work, pilots will get 2 days of leave; after another 6 days of work, they will get 3 days of leave.

Long-term incentives and loyalty rewards as well

In addition to increased salaries and leave, pilots will also benefit from loyalty rewards and the previously announced Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). These benefits are expected to encourage pilots to stay with the airline for longer.

Expanding network with 45 aircraft

Akasa Air, which will commence operations in August 2022, currently has a fleet of 45 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and employs over 800 pilots. The airline is planning to add new aircraft and routes. It also plans to establish new pilot bases in Kochi and Kolkata. Its main bases are currently in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Akasa Air enters Rajasthan

Akasa Air recently announced its entry into Rajasthan with daily direct flights connecting Jaipur with Mumbai and Bengaluru from October 11. The airline began operations from Udaipur on October 15 as part of its plans to expand connectivity in the state, according to a statement.

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