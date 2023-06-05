Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mahindra Group appoints Amarjyoti Barua as Executive VP Group Strategy

Mahindra Group on Monday said it has appointed Amarjyoti Barua as Executive Vice President, Group Strategy. In this role, he will lead the Group Strategy Office, working closely with the overall portfolio of businesses.

The investor relations function will also now be a part of Group Strategy, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement. Barua will be a part of the Group Executive Board reporting to Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah.

"Group Strategy is a pivotal force as it works closely with sectors across the Group to drive strong business outcomes. Amar brings great depth of knowledge and experience in financial and operational transformation which will add great value to Group Strategy," Shah noted.

Prior to joining Mahindra Group, Barua was with Baker Hughes for over six years. In his last role as Senior Vice President - Oil Field Services & Equipment (OFSE), he led the financial and operational transformation of OFSE which has presence in over 120 countries.

Prior to this, he was with GE for 18 years where he lived and worked in 8 different countries across multiple industry verticals.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Markets trade firm in early trade as sensex, nifty climb amid rally in global equities

ALSO READ | OPEC Plus will continue oil output cuts as prices remain unchanged

Latest Business News