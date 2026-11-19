The initial public offering of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, will open for subscription today. The three-day subscription window will close on November 23, 2026. The Rs 8,981-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), entirely an offer for sale and it will become the third subsidiary of the state-run company to tap the public markets this year. Coal India had already listed Bharat Coking Coal Ltd in January, while the IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd opened in March. Since the IPO comprises only an offer for sale, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any proceeds from the issue. The entire proceeds will go to Coal India, the selling shareholder.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO price band

Mahanadi Coalfields has fixed a price band of Rs 129-136 per share, valuing the company at a little over Rs 90,000 crore.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Mahanadi Coalfields' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3.1. With an upper price band of Rs 136, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 139.1, reflecting a grey market premium of 2.28 per cent.

Mahanadi Coalfields raises Rs 2,295 crore from anchor investors

Ahead of the IPO, Mahanadi Coalfields raised Rs 2,295 crore from anchor investors. The company has allotted 16,87,68,255 equity shares at Rs 136 apiece to anchor investors, comprising 53 funds, according to a circular uploaded on the stock exchanges.

Investors participating in the anchor round include Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which was allotted shares worth Rs 568 crore and Nippon Life India Trustee, which received shares worth nearly Rs 500 crore across its two schemes.

Other investors included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Invesco Mutual Fund, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, General Insurance Corporation of India, Bajaj Life Insurance and SBI General Insurance.

Domestic mutual funds were allotted 8.95 crore shares, accounting for 53 per cent of the total anchor allocation. The shares were allocated to 11 mutual funds through 29 schemes.



Mahanadi Coalfields IPO listing date

The company's shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on November 27.

SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

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