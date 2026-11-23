The initial public offering (IPO) of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd has received 48 per cent subscription during its first two days of the subscription window. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 8,981-crore IPO of the subsidiary of state-owned Coal India received bids for 23,88,38,600 shares against 49,30,68,045 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 1.37 times, while the retail quota was booked 24 per cent. The non-institutional investors' segment was subscribed 18 per cent. The non-institutional investors' segment was subscribed 18 per cent. The three-day subscription window will close on November 23, 2023. The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 129-136 per share, valuing the company at a little over Rs 90,000 crore.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Mahanadi Coalfields IPO's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 0.7. With an upper price band of Rs 136, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 136.07, reflecting a grey market premium of 0.51 per cent.