MahaMetro starts building Maharashtra's longest balanced cantilever bridge on Vena River

In a major boost to Nagpur Metro, the MahaMetro has started the construction work of Maharashtra’s longest balanced cantilever (CLC) bridge. The upcoming stretch will cross the Vena River, serving as part of the Hingna corridor under Metro Phase-2.

According to a Times of India report, the 271 metre bridge has been designed to go 16 metres above the existing road bridge. The bridge will be built without intermediate piers, as it will use an advanced technique which allows segments to extend outward from both ends of its supports.

Central span of 120 metres

The new technique will ensure strength as well as stability, while keeping the river’s natural flow undisturbed. Featuring a central span of 120 metres, the bridge is slated to be connected by 79 metres towards Nagpur city and 72 metres towards Hingna. Notably, there will be an additional 15 metres at either end aimed at smooth road integration.

The Times of India report quotes R Arunkumar, Executive Director, MahaMetro, as saying, “To maintain smooth traffic during this massive project, temporary widening of the road on both approaches has been carried out, and pile load testing is already underway.”

After its completion, the CLC bridge will surpass existing CLC structures at Kamptee-Uppalwadi (258 metres) and Cotton Market (231 metres).

To have seven stations

Forming a crucial part of the 6.7 km Reach-3A Hingna stretch, it will include seven stations. The upcoming corridor is estimated to incur a cost Rs 378 crore, of which Rs 45 crore has been kept aside for the bridge alone.

The project execution is under Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL). The structural design is being overseen by KPIL’s Ayesa team. Additionally, VNIT Nagpur and an independent consultant have been given the responsibility of proof-checking the design.

According to officials, the bridge is likely to be ready within 18 months. The work on the Hingna stretch is also advancing at a good pace, as almost 15 per cent of the section’s overall work is already complete.