Mahakumbh: Three special trains announced from Goa to Prayagraj, devotees to travel free of cost, check detail

Train travel and food en-route would be provided free of cost to the devotees, state Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 Panaji Published : Feb 05, 2025 11:27 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 12:16 IST
Three special trains announced from Goa to Prayagraj.
Panaji: For the convenience of the passengers, the Goa government on Wednesday announced three special trains from Panaji to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for devotees to travel free of cost to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

 

Check full schedule

The first train will leave from Margao railway station (in South Goa) at 8 am on February 6, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Tuesday. The other two trains will depart from Margao on February 13 and 21, he said.

Each train, to operate exclusively between Goa and Prayagraj, will carry nearly 1,000 passengers, Sawant said.

Travel and food free for devotees 

Train travel and food en-route would be provided free of cost to the devotees, state Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai.

"The trains will reach Prayagraj after a journey of 34 hours," he said. After reaching Prayagraj, it will be the responsibility of the devotees to arrange for their accommodation and food, the minister said.

The devotees will need to board the return train from Prayagraj after 24 hours, he said. The trains would be operated as part of the Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yojana.

People aged 18 to 60, who do not have any major health issue, would be eligible to travel on these trains, he added.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

