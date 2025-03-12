Madhya Pradesh Budget 2025-26: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presents Rs 4.21 lakh crore Budget Madhya Pradesh Budget 2025-26: Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda claimed Madhya Pradesh was growing at the fastest pace in the country.

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2025-26: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda today presented around Rs 4.21 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26.

This year's budget is 15 per cent more than the last fiscal.

He estimated the fiscal deficit at 4.66 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product.

The budget was for "Viksit (developed) Madhya Pradesh", he said.

Among other things, `Omkareshwar Lok' will be developed on the lines of Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor, he said.

He allotted Rs 47,296 crore for schemes for Scheduled Tribes and Rs 32,633 crore for those for the Scheduled Castes.

A provision of Rs 18,669 crore was made for the Mukhya Mantri Laadli Behna Yojana under which monthly financial assistance is provided to eligible women.

Devda, who is the state's deputy Chief Minister, also announced a provision of Rs 10 crore for Shrikrishna Pathey Yojana.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier said religious sites associated with Lord Sri Krishna's life will be developed under the scheme.

Similarly, Rs 30 crore were allocated for development of `Ram Path Gaman' and the town of Chitrakoot.

"Madhya Pradesh was formed in 1956. By 2003, the state's budget had increased to around Rs 20,000 crore. It is now going up 21 times to around Rs 4.21 lakh crore. This shows the pace of development," Yadav added.

BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh was growing at the fastest pace in the country, he claimed.

His government was working for the welfare of the youth, women, the poor and farmers in keeping with the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

With PTI inputs