India's residential real estate market is seeing a significant shift in buyer preferences, with luxury housing emerging as one of the strongest-performing segments even as overall housing sales slow. The growing appetite for premium residences, larger living spaces, and lifestyle-oriented developments is reshaping the country's housing landscape and highlighting a widening gap between luxury and affordable housing segments.

Transaction volumes dip, but deal values hit Rs 6 lakh crore

Industry estimates show rising demand for luxury homes, with almost 70 per cent year-on-year growth in 2025, driven by wealthier homebuyers' increased buying power and their preference for high-value real estate. Meanwhile, house sales in India's seven leading cities declined by 14 per cent to around 3,95,625 units in 2025, down from 4,59,645 units in the prior year, according to ANAROCK Research.

Notably, while transactions declined, the overall value of residential property sales rose to Rs 6 lakh crore in 2025 from Rs 5.68 lakh crore in the previous year.

Furthermore, a joint report from CBRE South Asia and ASSOCHAM also supports this trend, recording an 85 per cent year-on-year increase in luxury home sales between January and June 2025, with about 7,000 luxury homes sold in India's seven metropolitan cities. The segment also saw about 7,300 new luxury home launches, a 30 per cent annual increase.

Delhi-NCR and Mumbai lead the luxury surge

According to Sameer Mutreja, Co-Founder, Scapes, affluent buyers are not buying less; they are buying differently.

"I believe the biggest change is in how these buyers define value. A premium address and expensive interiors used to signal value. Today, many already own a well-located city home. What they want is what that home cannot give them: space, privacy, greenery, and time away from a pace of life that is hard to switch off from. That is why second homes are gaining ground, particularly in destinations with a distinct lifestyle and easy access from the metros," Mutreja said.

Delhi-NCR was the most active market for luxury homes, accounting for around 57 per cent of total luxury home sales, with 4,000 luxury homes sold in the first half of 2025. The region saw nearly three times the sales volume of the same period last year. Mumbai was the next most active region, with 1,240 luxury homes sold, which was about 18 per cent of total luxury home sales.

Speaking on emerging market trends, Abhishek Raj, Promoter, Jenika Ventures, said the rise of the luxury housing trend signifies a major shift in how people view homeownership in residential real estate.

"In fact, today, being a homeowner does not mean meeting just one's basic requirement of owning a house but also having the feeling of style, security, and wealth generation. Affluent buyers today are ready to invest in projects that offer better configurations, better locations, high-quality construction, and lifestyle facilities. On the other hand, rising property prices and shifting affordability dynamics are affecting the mass-market category. This is the reason why transaction volumes may reduce, but the total value of residential sales keeps on increasing," he said.

Premiumisation gains momentum across major markets

Preference for high-end property is also reflected in city-level housing performance. According to 2025 data from ANAROCK, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw an 18 per cent drop in house sales. The number of units sold was 1,27,875. Pune saw a 20 per cent drop to 65,135 units. Bengaluru saw a 5 per cent decrease to 62,205 units. Hyderabad and Kolkata also recorded declines of 23 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

Delhi-NCR witnessed an 8 per cent decline in overall housing sales, with approximately 57,220 units sold during 2025. Chennai remained the only major market to register positive growth, with sales increasing 15 per cent to 22,180 units.

However, the premium segment remained resilient. According to ANAROCK, homes priced above Rs 2.5 crore accounted for about 21 per cent of new residential supply across the top seven cities in 2025, up from 18 per cent in 2024. This reflects developers' increasing focus on premium and luxury offerings amid changing demand patterns.

HNIs, NRIs, and equity buyers power high-end demand

Another factor supporting this transition is the growing number of high-net-worth individuals, including younger entrepreneurs and business professionals, who are increasingly considering premium residential properties as long-term wealth-preservation assets. Demand from non-resident Indians, particularly for well-located projects in established residential markets, is also contributing to the segment's growth.

“Luxury housing demand is growing faster than overall housing demand for several reasons. Demand is driven by High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), startup founders, corporate executives, and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). These buyers rely mainly on equity, capital gains, and foreign currency rather than home loans, so elevated EMIs have little impact on their purchasing decisions," said Suresh Garg, CMD, Nirala World.

Changing aspirations reshape the definition of luxury

However, the definition of a luxury home is also changing, moving away from traditional factors such as expensive interior décor and a good location. Buyers now focus more on privacy, space, wellness facilities, security, sustainability, and ease in an urban setting.

One trend that emerged after the pandemic is that people tend to prefer bigger homes. For that reason, individual houses, luxury apartments, villas, and plotted homes have become more popular. Developer trustworthiness and future value addition have also gained importance.

Rise of second homes and low-density living

According to Ashok Nehlia, Founder & CEO of Nehlia Developers, luxury housing is slowly but steadily evolving beyond the conventional notion of owning an expensive house.

"The present-day buyer seeks something far more than mere space, privacy, scenic beauty and infrastructure. There is growing focus on second homes, farmhouses, and plotted developments, especially among buyers who want to balance hectic urban life with a laid-back lifestyle. This is evident in the preference for low-density developments and houses which provide ample open spaces. Future demand will be for those developments which offer all these factors and much more," Nehlia said.

As the luxury home market continues to grow, the slowdown in total residential sales reflects the affordability issues facing many prospective buyers. The increase in property prices, along with high construction costs and economic uncertainty, is making it harder for buyers in the affordable and low-middle-income segments to buy homes.

According to ANAROCK, the average residential prices in the top seven cities rose by about 8 per cent in 2025 to around Rs 9,260 per sq. ft. from Rs 8,590 per sq. ft. in 2024. The rise in Delhi-NCR was particularly high at 23 per cent, driven by high-end residential projects entering the market.

Meanwhile, unsold housing inventory across the top seven cities rose 4 per cent to 5,76,617 units by the end of 2025, up from 5,53,073 units a year earlier. New residential supply increased 2% during the year to 4,19,170 units, even as sales volumes contracted.

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