Lucknow Metro Phase 2 to have 7 underground stations, work to begin soon - Check list of stations In the next five years, old Lucknow is likely to undergo an infrastructural transformation with twelve proposed metro stations on the Charbagh to Basant Kunj route.

Lucknow:

Preparations for the rollout of the Metro Phase 2 in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow have intensified. With the work on the metro slated to begin in January or February 2026, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has stressed that the second phase presents more challenges than the first, and thus, a special strategy is being developed. Further, dense population in the area, along with heavy traffic movement, are likely to make the development of the next metro line more challenging.

Lucknow To Witness Infrastructural Transformation

In the next five years, old Lucknow is likely to undergo an infrastructural transformation with twelve proposed metro stations on the Charbagh to Basant Kunj route. For this process, the soil testing process, along with aerial surveys, has already been completed. Additionally, a blueprint has been prepared to address the challenges that may arise during the construction of underground and elevated metro stations. A security strategy is also being developed during the route.

The proposed East-West Corridor route, running from Charbagh to Basant Kunj, has a total length of 11.165 kilometres. This elevated section will stretch for a distance of 4.286 kilometres, while an underground section will account for 6.879 kilometres.

7 Underground, 5 Elevated Stations

The corridor will have a total of 12 stations, including seven underground and five elevated stations. The total estimated cost is Rs 5,801 crore. This corridor will connect to the Charbagh Metro Station on the existing North-South Corridor of the Lucknow Metro.

These are the stations of Phase-2:

Charbagh (Underground) Gautam Buddha Nagar (Underground) Aminabad (Underground) Pandeyganj (Underground) City Railway Station (Underground) Medical Chauraha (Underground) Chowk (Underground) Thakurganj (Elevated) Balaganj (Elevated) Sarfarazganj (Elevated) Musa Bagh (Elevated) Basant Kunj (Elevated)

In Old Lucknow, the current status of public transportation is not promising, as the Lucknow City Transport Services Limited operates approximately 140 city buses, and the demand is for almost 1000 buses. Notably, the city has 30 city bus routes, but only 18 are currently operational. This creates further difficulties for commuters. However, under a contract, plans are underway to operate 100 buses on 10 routes across the city, but this will take time.