Lucknow to Kanpur in just 35 minutes: All about the new Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway opening tomorrow

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh is to add another landmark infrastructure project with the inauguration of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway. The 63-kilometre-long expressway will be inaugurated on Monday, July 13, by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Once operational, the expressway will improve connectivity between the state's two major cities. The journey between Lucknow and Kanpur, which currently takes around 2.5 to 3 hours, will be reduced to just 35 to 45 minutes.

The expressway will connect Shaheed Path in Lucknow to Chakeri in Kanpur. The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will be India's first barrier-less expressway, allowing vehicles to pass through without conventional toll barriers, thereby reducing delays and improving traffic movement.

Key features of Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway

With the opening of this new expressway, the distance and travel time between the two cities will be significantly reduced. Currently, it takes approximately two and a half to three hours to travel from Lucknow to Kanpur. Once this expressway is operational, this journey will be reduced to just 35 to 45 minutes.

The entire expressway is 63 km long.

The most advanced 3D AMG technology was used in its construction.

About 30 per cent of the expressway's total length is elevated (elevated corridor).

This route will connect three different expressways, directly benefiting residents of several other districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The maximum speed limit for vehicles on this expressway is 120 km per hour.

Currently, the expressway is six lanes, but space has already been allocated to expand it to eight lanes to meet future needs.

This new route will provide an alternative to the heavily congested 94-km-long old NH-27, saving people both fuel and time.

The total cost of this project is Rs 4,700 crore. It has been officially designated National Expressway-6.

A total of five toll plazas have been built on this route, but the toll connecting to the Outer Ring Road will not be taxed. Currently, only four toll plazas will charge a fixed fee based on vehicle types.

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the foundation stone for this expressway was laid in March 2019 and again on January 5, 2022. In December 2020, it was officially designated as National Expressway 6.

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