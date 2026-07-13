Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway inaugurated, check toll charges, speed limit, travel time and other details

Lucknow:

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today inaugurated the Lucknow-Kanpur National Expressway (NE-6), connecting the state capital with Kanpur. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This project will significantly reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur. While the expressway has been inaugurated, it is not open to public use at this time. Below, we have listed all the details about the expressway that travellers must know.

When will the expressway open for the general public?

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will open to public traffic at 8 am on Tuesday.

How long will it take to complete the journey from Lucknow to Kanpur?

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will take around 35 minutes to travel from the state capital to Kanpur. Currently, it takes up to three hours to travel from Lucknow to Kanpur.

What will be the speed limit on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway?

The expressway connecting Lucknow and Kanpur has a maximum speed limit of 120 kmph for cars and 80 kmph for heavy vehicles.

How long is the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway?

The Lucknow-Kanpur National Expressway (NE-6) is 63 kilometres long. This six-lane expressway, built at a cost of approximately Rs 4,200 crore, will run from Shaheed Path in Lucknow to Chakeri in Kanpur.

Are two-wheelers and three-wheelers also allowed to be used?

No, all two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles are prohibited on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway. Only four-wheeler and above vehicles are permitted on this expressway.

How much will the toll be?

Toll collection will begin on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway from Tuesday. Furthermore, travelling on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will be more expensive than the Lucknow-Kanpur Highway. The one-way toll for this expressway will be Rs 275, while the toll for travelling on the highway is only Rs 95. If you return within 24 hours, you will have to pay Rs 415 in total for both trips.

Light commercial vehicles will have to pay Rs 445 for one trip and Rs 670 for both trips within 24 hours. Buses and trucks will have to pay Rs 935 for one trip and Rs 1,405 for both trips within 24 hours. Similarly, heavy vehicles will have to pay Rs 1,020 for one trip and Rs 1,530 for both trips within 24 hours.

Where will entry and exit facilities be available?

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will be accessible from six entry and exit points. In Lucknow, entry and exit points are available at Darogakheda, Bani, and Haroni. Entry and exit points are available at Ajgain and Amarpass in Unnao district, and near Azad Chowk in Kanpur.

First expressway in Uttar Pradesh to have MLFF tolling system

There will be no need to stop to pay toll on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway. This will be the first expressway in Uttar Pradesh to be equipped with a barrier-free Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system. This advanced toll collection system allows vehicles to pay toll without stopping. It uses advanced technologies like 'Automatic Number Plate' Recognition and 'FASTag'. Under the MLFF tolling system, advanced cameras are installed at selected locations that collect your vehicle's number plate and FASTag details and automatically deduct the amount from the FASTag.

What if the vehicle does not have FASTag?

If your vehicle doesn't have a FASTag, cameras will identify you based on your vehicle's number plate and send all the details to the system. You'll then be charged double the toll, along with a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. You'll have 15 days to do so. If you don't pay the toll and fine within the stipulated time, action will be initiated to suspend your vehicle's RC.