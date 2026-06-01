Vehicles will not be required to stop at toll plaza of this expressway in Uttar Pradesh, here's why

Lucknow:

A significant and interesting detail has emerged regarding Uttar Pradesh's highly anticipated Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway. The expressway hasn't even been inaugurated yet, but preparations are underway to make it one of the country's most modern and smart highways. According to information available, drivers travelling on this expressway will not have to wait in queues at toll plazas. With the help of cutting-edge technology, the toll tax will be deducted even before the vehicle reaches the toll plaza, and the barrier will automatically open to let the vehicle pass smoothly.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Technology

A high-tech toll system based on Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology has been installed on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway. As a vehicle approaches the toll plaza, cameras will scan its number plate. Simultaneously, it will read the Fastag, and the toll fee will be automatically deducted. Therefore, the vehicle will not be required to stop at any point during this process. The barrier will open a few meters before the toll plaza, allowing the vehicle to continue its journey. It is believed to be the first expressway in Uttar Pradesh to feature such a smart toll system.

System designed keeping high-speed vehicles in mind

The maximum speed limit for private vehicles such as cars, SUVs, and jeeps on the expressway is 120 kilometres per hour. Commercial vehicles, however, will be permitted to travel at 100 kilometres per hour. To ensure toll collection is not affected even at such high speeds, high-resolution ANPR cameras have already been installed on the expressway. These cameras can easily recognise the license plates of vehicles travelling at high speeds.

The road is built using high-tech technology

Modern engineering and advanced technology have been used in the construction of this expressway. During test drives, it was found that even at 120 kilometres per hour, the vehicle did not exhibit any vibration, and the driver had no difficulty controlling it. According to the information, during the test, some SUVs were driven at speeds up to 150 kilometres per hour, but the road quality and stability were unaffected. Many drivers say that even at speeds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour, the vehicle feels quite slow.

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