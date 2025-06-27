You may end up paying up to Rs 2 lakh more for LDA flats once this offer ends - Check details More than 1,000 flats of the LDA were lying vacant in the city. The vacant flats are in the areas including Shravan, Adra, Sunrise-Mrigshira, Magha, Ashlesha, Sopan Enclave-2, Purva, Ratan Lok and Smriti apartments.

Lucknow:

The prices of flats built under the housing schemes of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) are set to increase soon. The prices of these flats will increase by approximately Rs 2 lakh, as the special discount scheme being offered by LDA in various projects is applicable only until June 30, 2025. Therefore, if you wish to purchase a flat from LDA, apply before June 30 to take advantage of the discount.

1,000 LDA Flats

More than 1,000 flats of the LDA were lying vacant in the city. The vacant flats are located in areas including Shravan, Adra, Sunrise-Mrigshira, Magha, Ashlesha, Sopan Enclave-2, Purva, Ratan Lok, and Smriti Apartments.

These schemes have flats priced between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 1 crore. As these flats were not selling, the LDA had reduced their prices about three months ago. The last day of the discount is after three days, i.e. June 30, 2025.

Discount Scheme Of LDA

This discount scheme of LDA has been determined differently for the flats on the basis of price. Rs 1.50 lakh discount is being given on flats whose price is less than 45 lakhs.

At the same time, a direct discount of up to Rs 2 lakh is available on flats priced above Rs 45 lakh. This discount will be applicable only till June 30, 2025, after which the prices of flats will be increased.

How To Avail Additional Discount

LDA has also informed that government employees will have to pay only 25 per cent of the total amount to get possession of the flat.

While ordinary citizens can get immediate possession by paying 35 per cent. This system is especially beneficial for those who are living on rent and want to move to their own house as soon as possible.

Under this scheme of LDA, if buyers pay the full amount within 45 to 90 days of allotment, they can also receive an additional discount of 3 per cent to 6 per cent. This facility is especially beneficial for those buyers who can make a lump sum payment.