Lucknow Airport to resume direct flights to Bangkok, daily flight movements to rise under winter schedule

New Delhi:

Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport is set to increase its daily flight movements from 108 to 134 under the upcoming winter schedule. The airport will also resume direct flights to Bangkok from November 17, offering passengers another international travel option. Airport sources shared the details on Tuesday, stating that the winter schedule will come into effect on October 25 and be fully implemented by November 1. Under the revised schedule, passengers will have air connectivity to 20 domestic and 10 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Thai AirAsia to resume direct Lucknow-Bangkok flights

Direct flights between Lucknow and Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) are set to resume from November 17, with Thai AirAsia operating the service. "The flight will arrive in Lucknow from Bangkok at 10:35 pm (2235 hours) and depart from Lucknow for Bangkok at 11:30 pm (2330 hours). This will provide passengers with another option for international travel," An airport source said. The resumption of the service will restore a direct air link between the two cities, giving travellers an additional option for flying between Lucknow and Bangkok.

Airport steps up preparations for fog and low visibility

With winter approaching, airport authorities have intensified preparations to manage low visibility and dense fog, conditions that can disrupt flight operations. According to airport sources, a coordination meeting on the 'Pre-Low Visibility Procedure' (LVP) was recently held with airline partners, Air Traffic Control, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other stakeholders. The meeting reviewed preparedness and coordinated measures to ensure safe flight operations during the fog season.

Lucknow handled 149 diverted flights since January

Lucknow airport has also played a role in managing flight disruptions elsewhere. Since January this year, around 149 flights diverted from other airports due to operational disruptions have landed in Lucknow, according to airport sources. The source said the arrangement had helped maintain flight operations even under challenging circumstances.

Flight schedule may change depending on operational requirements

Airport sources clarified that the proposed expansion is based on schedules submitted by airline partners. The number of flights, their frequency and timings may change depending on airline decisions and operational requirements. Changes in geopolitical conditions, including the ongoing crisis in West Asia, could also affect flight operations, the source added.

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