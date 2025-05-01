LPG rates city-wise: Commercial gas prices reduced - check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and Ghaziabad However, the rate of cooking gas used in domestic households remained unchanged at Rs 853 per 14.2-kg cylinder. The price of the domestic LPG was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder last month.

LPG rates: In a piece of good news, oil marketing companies have reduced the price of commercial LPG by Rs 14.50 per 19-kg cylinder. The price of commercial LPG, used in hotels and restaurants, has been lowered in line with international benchmarks. Earlier to this, the prices were slashed by Rs 41 per cylinder on April 1. However, the rate of cooking gas used in domestic households remained unchanged at Rs 853 per 14.2-kg cylinder. The price of the domestic LPG was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder last month.

Check City-Wise LPG Price

City New Price Old Price New Delhi ₹ 1,762 ₹ 1,747.50 Mumbai ₹ 1713.50 ₹ 1,699 Gurgaon ₹ 1,779.50 ₹ 1,765 Bengaluru ₹ 1,836.50 ₹ 1,822 Chandigarh ₹ 1,781.50 ₹ 1,767 Jaipur ₹ 1,790 ₹ 1,775.50 Patna ₹ 2,014 ₹ 1,999.50 Kolkata ₹ 1,868.50 ₹ 1,854 Chennai ₹ 1,921.50 ₹ 1,907 Noida ₹ 1,762 ₹ 1,747.50 Ghaziabad ₹ 1,762 ₹ 1,747.50 Hyderabad ₹ 1,985.50 ₹ 1,971

Meanwhile, the price of jet fuel, or ATF, has also been reduced by 4.4 per cent - marking the second major cut within a month.

The Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price was reduced by Rs 3,954.38 per kilolitre, or 4.4 per cent, to Rs 85,486.80 per kl in the national capital - home to one of the busiest airports in the country, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

The price cut follows a steep 6.15 per cent (Rs 5,870.54 per kl) reduction effected on April 1. These two reductions have effectively offset the price increases that occurred earlier this year.

The ATF price in Mumbai was cut to Rs 79,855.59 per kl from Rs 83,575.42, while those in Chennai and Kolkata were reduced to Rs 88,494.52 and Rs 88,237.05 per kl, respectively.

International oil prices have softened in the last couple of weeks as global trade war eroded the outlook for fuel demand. Brent - the most quoted international benchmark - was trading below USD 61 per barrel - the lowest in over three years.

Prices of ATF and LPG differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes, including VAT.

