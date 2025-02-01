LPG price update: 19-kg gas cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 7 from today | Here are revised rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) LPG price: 19-kg cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 7 from today.

Commercial LPG price: The oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders today (February 1). The 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders rate has been reduced by Rs 7, effective Saturday.

In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1797 from today.

How much the prices have decreased?

According to the Indian Oil website, from February 1, the price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in the national capital has reduced to Rs 1,797, down from Rs 1,804. In Kolkata, the price of this LPG cylinder has decreased from Rs 1,911 to Rs 1,907. In Mumbai, the commercial LPG cylinder is now available for Rs 1,749.50, down from Rs 1,756. In Chennai, the price of the LPG cylinder is Rs 1,959.50 from today.

Prices of cooking gas cylinders

There has been no change in the price of cooking gas cylinders used in households today. In Delhi, a 14 kg domestic LPG cylinder is still available at the old price of Rs 803. In Lucknow, the price of this cooking gas cylinder is Rs 840.50. In Mumbai, the domestic LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 802.50. In Chennai, this cylinder costs Rs 818.50. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the price of the cooking gas cylinder is Rs 829.