LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; first increase since October 2021

Domestic cooking gas (LPG) price on Tuesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder in line with a spike in international energy prices, sources said. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in the national capital.

This is the first increase in LPG rates since early October.

Prices have been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling.

Sources said a 5 KG LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for Rs 669.

The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2003.50.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel, which had been on a freeze despite the cost of raw material spiralling, too were hiked on Tuesday.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre as against Rs 95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 86.67 per litre to Rs 87.47.

