LPG Gas Shortage: Maha govt sets up control rooms, cylinder distribution under police security in Chandigarh

Mumbai:

With the US-Israel-Iran war extending to the 14th day and shipments of petroleum products through the Strait of Hormuz being halted, supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are tightening across India. However, the government has said that there is no shortage of domestic LPG in the country. Amid this, the Maharashtra government has set up control rooms and district-level committees to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG, asserting that there is no shortage of the fuel for domestic consumers. The state has directed officials to spread daily information through radio, FM channels, television and print media to prevent rumours regarding gas supply, adding that action will be taken over fake or misleading information circulated on social media.

Gas Cylinder Distribution in Chandigarh Under Heavy Police Security



In Chandigarh, gas cylinders are being distributed under heavy police protection, with police personnel deployed outside the gas agency and its warehouse. The agency has implemented a coupon system, issuing slips to people that bear a date two or three days in the future. Residents report that they have been standing in line since early morning, and the queue is quite long. On one side, people standing in line are collecting their coupons, while in a separate line, those holding coupons dated for today are collecting their cylinders. The coupons are being issued because the agency is limiting the distribution to 200 cylinders per day. A truck carrying 342 cylinders has also arrived on the premises, and the distribution is proceeding under the watchful presence of the Chandigarh Police. The coverage includes visuals of the scene, along with interviews with residents and company employees, providing a detailed report on the situation.

Raids Conducted in Karnataka's Yadgir Over Illegal Use of Domestic LPG Cylinders

Acting on credible information regarding the illegal use of domestic LPG cylinders, officials conducted raids on several hotels in Yadgir city on Thursday. Assistant Commissioner Shridhar Gottur stated that the raids were carried out by teams from the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Tahsildar's office under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Harshal Bhoyar. During the operation, officials seized a total of 46 domestic LPG cylinders from various hotels, where they were being used for commercial purposes.