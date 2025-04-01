LPG commercial cylinder prices slashed by Rs 41 from today | Check revised rates here The reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders is expected to provide relief to business owners running hotels and restaurants, helping them tackle inflationary pressures.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a reduction in the price of 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 41, effective from April 1, 2025. According to a notification issued by public sector oil companies, the new price for a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in the national capital is Rs 1,762, down from Rs 1,803 per cylinder.

The price cut is expected to have a direct impact on commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that rely on these cylinders for daily operations. Notably, the revision applies only to commercial cylinders, with no change in domestic LPG rates. It's important to note that LPG prices differ across states due to variations in local taxes and transportation costs. The price of a 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder is Rs 803 in Delhi.

Check rates in some big cities

City Revised rate Earlier rate Delhi Rs 1,762 Rs 1,803 Mumbai Rs 1,714.50 Rs 1,755.50 Kolkata Rs 1,872 Rs 1,913 Chennai Rs 1,924 Rs 1,965

Price was hiked in March

It is worth noting that LPG cylinder prices had increased in March. Government oil companies had raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 6. Oil companies fix the prices of gas cylinders on the first day of every month. This hike followed a Rs 7 cut in February, showing persistent fluctuations in the market. This ongoing volatility in fuel pricing is largely driven by shifts in the international energy market, with oil marketing companies adjusting prices to reflect global trends.