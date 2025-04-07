LPG city-wise prices: Domestic cylinder prices hiked by Rs 50, check latest rates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad LPG city-wise prices: Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that cooking gas or LPG price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies.

Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that cooking gas or LPG price, for both Ujjwala and non-Ujjwala, will be Rs 50 costlier starting Tuesday.

The new price will come into effect from Tuesday. While the price per cylinder of LPG will increase to Rs 550, for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, for others, it will go up from Rs 803 to Rs 853.

"This is a step which we will review as we go along. We review these every 2-3 weeks," he added.

The government has hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each. The excise duty on petrol was hiked to Rs 13 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 10 a litre, an official order showed.

The increase in duties will "come into force on the 8th day of April, 2025," it said.

Check City-Wise LPG Price

City New Price Old Price New Delhi ₹ 853.00 ₹ 803.00 Mumbai ₹ 852.50 ₹ 802.50 Gurgaon ₹ 861.50 ₹ 811.50 Bengaluru ₹ 855.50 ₹ 805.50 Chandigarh ₹ 862.50 ₹ 812.50 Jaipur ₹ 856.50 ₹ 806.50 Patna ₹ 942.50 ₹ 892.50 Kolkata ₹ 879.00 ₹ 829.00 Chennai ₹ 868.50 ₹ 818.50 Noida ₹ 850.50 ₹ 800.50 Bhubaneshwar ₹ 879.00 ₹ 829.00 Hyderabad ₹ 905.00 ₹ 855.00 Lucknow ₹ 890.50 ₹ 840.50 Trivandrum ₹ 862.00 ₹ 812.00 Ghaziabad ₹ 850.50 ₹ 800.50

CNG To Cost More

Last month, the government raised by 4 per cent the price of natural gas produced from old legacy fields called APM - the key input used to make CNG and produce electricity and product fertiliser. The APM price has been hiked to USD 6.75 per million British thermal units effective April 1 from USD 6.50 per MMBtu, a notification of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis wing of the Oil Ministry said.

ATF, commercial LPG rates cut

Meanwhile, the price of Jet fuel, or ATF, was recently cut by a steep 6.1 per cent and the rates of commercial LPG that is used in hotels and restaurants were reduced by Rs 41 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with benchmark international prices. The Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price was reduced by Rs 5,870.54 per kilolitre, or 6.15 per cent, to Rs 89,441.18 per kl in the national capital – home to one of the busiest airports in the country, according to state-owned fuel retailers.